CEAT PARTNERS WITH CNH INDUSTRIAL FOR AGRICULTURE RADIAL TIRE FITMENTS (Di giovedì 16 marzo 2023) - CEAT Specialty (a division of CEAT TIREs) has entered into an agreement WITH CNH INDUSTRIAL to supply agricultural RADIAL TIREs for their machines being produced in Brazil and Argentina. MUMBAI, India, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/
CEAT is proud to announce that CEAT Farmax RADIALs are being fitted in Case IH and New Holland tractors. The agreement was locked after several rounds of assessment and audits by the OEM of the Mumbai-based RADIAL plant of CEAT and after multiple tests done on TIREs on various parameters. "We have always been confident about the quality of our AGRICULTURE RADIALs ever since we introduced them to the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
CEAT is proud to announce that CEAT Farmax RADIALs are being fitted in Case IH and New Holland tractors. The agreement was locked after several rounds of assessment and audits by the OEM of the Mumbai-based RADIAL plant of CEAT and after multiple tests done on TIREs on various parameters. "We have always been confident about the quality of our AGRICULTURE RADIALs ever since we introduced them to the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
CEAT PARTNERS WITH CNH INDUSTRIAL FOR AGRICULTURE RADIAL TIRE FITMENTS... https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2033880/CEAT_Specialty_Tires_Logo.jpg View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/ceat - partners - with - cnh - industrial - for - ...
CEAT PARTNERS WITH CNH INDUSTRIAL FOR AGRICULTURE RADIAL TIRE FITMENTS... https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2033880/CEAT_Specialty_Tires_Logo.jpg View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/ceat - partners - with - cnh - industrial - for - ...
CEAT PARTNERS WITH CNH INDUSTRIAL FOR AGRICULTURE ... Padova News
CEAT Specialty (A Division of CEAT Limited): CEAT PARTNERS WITH CNH INDUSTRIAL FOR AGRICULTURE RADIAL TIRE FITMENTSCEAT Specialty (a division of CEAT Tires) has entered into an agreement with CNH Industrial to supply agricultural radial tires for their machines being produced in Brazil and Argentina. MUMBAI ...
CEAT PARTNERS WITH CNH INDUSTRIAL FOR AGRICULTURE RADIAL TIRE FITMENTSCEAT Specialty (a division of CEAT Tires) has entered into an agreement with CNH Industrial to supply agricultural radial tires for their machines being produced in Brazil and Argentina. MUMBAI, India ...
CEAT PARTNERSSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : CEAT PARTNERS