CEAT PARTNERS WITH CNH INDUSTRIAL FOR AGRICULTURE RADIAL TIRE FITMENTS

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 16 marzo 2023) -Specialty (a division ofs) has entered into an agreementCNHto supply agriculturals for their machines being produced in Brazil and Argentina. MUMBAI, India, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/is proud to announce thatFarmaxs are being fitted in Case IH and New Holland tractors. The agreement was locked after several rounds of assessment and audits by the OEM of the Mumbai-basedplant ofand after multiple tests done ons on various parameters. "We have always been confident about the quality of ours ever since we introduced them to the ...