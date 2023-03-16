BE COMICS! 2023Pc desktop e laptop con RTX Serie 40 di NVIDIA in offertaSamsung Galaxy A54 5G e Galaxy A34 5GDungeons & Dragons dal 15 marzo su OnePodcastCisco Talos - nuova campagna di spionaggio YoroTrooperUna vacanza in Sardegna: quando partire, come raggiungere l’isolaIbiza, cosa vedere e fare in vacanzaHearthstone - l'espansione di Festival delle Leggende, in arrivo ad ...I neonati sono ora disponibili in The Sims 4Conan Exiles: Age of Sorcery - Capitolo 3Ultime Blog

CEAT PARTNERS WITH CNH INDUSTRIAL FOR AGRICULTURE RADIAL TIRE FITMENTS

CEAT PARTNERS WITH CNH INDUSTRIAL FOR AGRICULTURE RADIAL TIRE FITMENTS (Di giovedì 16 marzo 2023) - CEAT Specialty (a division of CEAT TIREs) has entered into an agreement WITH CNH INDUSTRIAL to supply agricultural RADIAL TIREs for their machines being produced in Brazil and Argentina. MUMBAI, India, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/

CEAT is proud to announce that CEAT Farmax RADIALs are being fitted in Case IH and New Holland tractors.   The agreement was locked after several rounds of assessment and audits by the OEM of the Mumbai-based RADIAL plant of CEAT and after multiple tests done on TIREs on various parameters. "We have always been confident about the quality of our AGRICULTURE RADIALs ever since we introduced them to the ...
