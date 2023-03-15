BE COMICS! 2023Pc desktop e laptop con RTX Serie 40 di NVIDIA in offertaSamsung Galaxy A54 5G e Galaxy A34 5GDungeons & Dragons dal 15 marzo su OnePodcastCisco Talos - nuova campagna di spionaggio YoroTrooperUna vacanza in Sardegna: quando partire, come raggiungere l’isolaIbiza, cosa vedere e fare in vacanzaHearthstone - l'espansione di Festival delle Leggende, in arrivo ad ...I neonati sono ora disponibili in The Sims 4Conan Exiles: Age of Sorcery - Capitolo 3Ultime Blog

WWE | Assist e tradimento di Tatum Paxley | Alba Fyre e Isla Dawn volano a Stand & Deliver

WWE Assist

WWE: Assist e tradimento di Tatum Paxley, Alba Fyre e Isla Dawn volano a Stand & Deliver (Di mercoledì 15 marzo 2023) Fallon Henley e Kiana James hanno le loro avversarie. A Stand &; Deliver, Alba Fyre e Isla Dawn sfideranno le NXT Women’s Tag-Team Champions con i titoli che saranno ovviamente in palio. Il tutto grazie ad un tradimento (in)atteso di Tatum Paxley ai danni di Ivy Nile. L’abbandono nel momento del bisogno, tag mancato e vittoria per Fyre &; Dawn Durante l’incontro svoltosi nella nottata italiana durante l’ultimo episodio di NXT, Tatum Paxley ha abbandonato Ivy Nile, rifiutandosi di prendersi il tag dell’ex, ormai, partner. Alba Fyre e Isla Dawn ne hanno ...
WWE: Assist e tradimento di Tatum Paxley, Alba Fyre e Isla Dawn volano a Stand & Deliver

