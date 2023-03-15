TAQA and Reykjavik Geothermal sign Joint Venture Agreement to form TAQA Geothermal Energy LLC (Di mercoledì 15 marzo 2023) RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/
During the Public Investment Fund (PIF) Private Sector Forum in Riyadh today, the Industrialization and Energy Services Company (TAQA) and Reykjavik Geothermal (RG), signed a Joint Venture Agreement to establish TAQA Geothermal Energy LLC, headquartered in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. TAQA Geothermal will explore and develop Geothermal resources in Saudi Arabia and the MENA region contributing to Saudi and Middle East Green Initiatives' decarbonization targets.
