Over 1,000 Patients Enrolled in Landmark SELUTION DeNovo Study (Di mercoledì 15 marzo 2023) - GENEVA, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/
MedAlliance has announced enrollment of Over 1,000 Patients in its ground-breaking SELUTION DeNovo coronary randomized Study. Recruitment is now a third of the way towards the target of 3,326 Patients. SELUTION DeNovo compares the treatment strategy using a novel sirolimus drug-eluting balloon DEB SELUTION, versus a limus drug-eluting stent DES. SELUTION DeNovo is the largest DEB Study ever initiated, involving up to 70 participating sites across 15 countries. Patients are randomized before any vessel preparation to reflect current medical practice and to reduce bias. The objectives of the Study are to ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
MedAlliance has announced enrollment of Over 1,000 Patients in its ground-breaking SELUTION DeNovo coronary randomized Study. Recruitment is now a third of the way towards the target of 3,326 Patients. SELUTION DeNovo compares the treatment strategy using a novel sirolimus drug-eluting balloon DEB SELUTION, versus a limus drug-eluting stent DES. SELUTION DeNovo is the largest DEB Study ever initiated, involving up to 70 participating sites across 15 countries. Patients are randomized before any vessel preparation to reflect current medical practice and to reduce bias. The objectives of the Study are to ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Fedez e Chiara Ferragni insieme in Val Brembana : la cover esclusiva di Novella 2000
Toyota - Aygo X Undercover : 5.000 unità firmate da Jun Takahashi
Mourinho sanzionato con due giochi e 10.000 euro per il rimprovero dell’arbitro
Mancano i lavoratori in Italia - il Governo : ‘Siamo pronti a far entrare legalmente 500.000 immigrati’
Mancano i lavoratori : il governo vuol fare entrare 500.000 immigrati "legali" in Italia
Sussidi ai combustibili fossili - l’Agenzia dell’energia : “Nel 2022 i governi hanno erogato 1000 miliardi di dollari. Il doppio del 2021”
Vai agli ultimi Twett sull'argomento... SerieA_EN : ?? ???????????? ?? Over 64,000 strong ?? -
L'analisi di Ance Brescia spiega quali sono gli effetti generati dal Superbonus... residenti in comuni con un numero di abitanti compreso tra 40.000 e 100.000 abitanti (15%) e ... il 26,7% gli over 66 e il 2,9% i giovanissimi under 30. Oltre l'80% ha riguardato abitazioni di ...
Education Cannot Wait Renews Multi - Year Resilience Programme in Uganda with US$25 Million in Catalytic Funding InvestmentSince January 2022, there have been over 84,000 new arrivals in Uganda, primarily from South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where ECW also supports education interventions. Photo - ...
Cognigy Strengthens Executive Team to Further Momentum, Support Continued Enterprise Demand for Conversational AIOver 1,000 brands worldwide trust Cognigy and its vast partner network to create customer and employee service that is loved by everyone. Cognigy's worldwide customer portfolio includes BioNTech, ...
Visite guidate a Genova per marzo 2023: tra Rolli, Botteghe Storiche e caruggi GenovaToday
Covid, le notizie di oggi. Cina, premier Li elogia misure: "Completamente corrette"Leggi su Sky TG24 l'articolo Covid, le notizie di oggi. Cina, premier Li elogia misure: 'Completamente corrette'. LIVE ...
Kia Rio 1.2 MPi Evolution del 2019 usata a TorinoFX096MY, Vettura coperta da garanzia di conformità 12mesi (D.L. 24/02) + GARANZIA convenzionale aggiuntiva. Verificata e ripristinata, km Garantito e Certificato. Hai 30 giorni per cambiare idea (Graz ...
Over 000Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Over 000