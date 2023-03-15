Midea Introduces the Latest Multi-Split Systems

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 15 marzo 2023) FRANKFURT, Germany, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/The ever-mounting climate and energy crisis presents new challenges for companies to think beyond conventional design concepts and create innovative products that will pave the way for a sustainable future. One company committed to pushing the boundaries of sustainable technology is, an innovator and pioneer of smart home solutions. Paolo Lorini, Head ofRAC Design Milan (MRDM) has teamed up with Matteo Nunziati, a top Italian interior designer, to introduce's newsystem with a focus on innovating heat recovery technology, an all year round one-stop heat pump solution. Matteo Nunziati is considered one of the most talented interior designers of his generation. He specializes in luxury hotels, residential projects and has ...