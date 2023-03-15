Midea Introduces the Latest Multi-Split Systems

BE COMICS! 2023Pc desktop e laptop con RTX Serie 40 di NVIDIA in offertaSamsung Galaxy A54 5G e Galaxy A34 5GDungeons & Dragons dal 15 marzo su OnePodcastCisco Talos - nuova campagna di spionaggio YoroTrooperUna vacanza in Sardegna: quando partire, come raggiungere l’isolaIbiza, cosa vedere e fare in vacanzaHearthstone - l'espansione di Festival delle Leggende, in arrivo ad ...I neonati sono ora disponibili in The Sims 4Conan Exiles: Age of Sorcery - Capitolo 3Ultime Blog

FRANKFURT, Germany, March 15, 2023

 The ever-mounting climate and energy crisis presents new challenges for companies to think beyond conventional design concepts and create innovative products that will pave the way for a sustainable future. One company committed to pushing the boundaries of sustainable technology is Midea, an innovator and pioneer of smart home solutions. Paolo Lorini, Head of Midea RAC Design Milan  (MRDM) has teamed up with Matteo Nunziati, a top Italian interior designer, to introduce Midea's new Multi-Split system with a focus on innovating heat recovery technology, an all year round one-stop heat pump solution. Matteo Nunziati is considered one of the most talented interior designers of his generation. He specializes in luxury hotels, residential projects and has ...
