Medical Park Hospitals Group MD | Assoc Prof Neurosurgeon | Sait Öztürk has successfully accomplished Brain Pacemaker surgery while awake and watching cartoons to DYSTONIA PATIENT ZEYNEP

Medical Park Hospitals Group MD, Assoc. Prof. Neurosurgeon, Sait Öztürk has successfully accomplished Brain Pacemaker surgery while awake and watching cartoons to DYSTONIA PATIENT ZEYNEP

ZEYNEP Liva Elmac?, a DYSTONIA PATIENT who has been having uncontrollable involuntary contractions in her legs and arms for the last 5 years, underwent Brain Pacemaker surgery while awake by watching cartoons. The PATIENT's surgery was performed Medical Park,Turkey's health power with 27 Hospitals and thousands of doctors. Giving information about the PATIENT's surgery process, Medical Park Bahçelievler Hospital Brain and Neurosurgery Specialist Assoc. Prof. Dr. ...
