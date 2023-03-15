Marlabs appoints Usha Jamadagni as Chief Delivery Officer (Di mercoledì 15 marzo 2023) Industry veteran to spearhead digital solutions Delivery for global clients PISCATAWAY, N.J. and BANGALORE, India, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Marlabs Innovation LLC., the global digital solutions company, today announced the induction of Usha Jamadagni into Marlabs executive leadership as Chief Delivery Officer (CDO). Usha will lead Marlabs' global Delivery and operations and champion the path to sustainable growth and profitability underlined by a strong people focus. She brings more than a quarter of a century experience across various leadership roles in the US and in India. Prior to Marlabs, Usha was the MD at Accenture India. Usha has ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
