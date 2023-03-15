Lumen Launches 400G Services Across Europe (Di mercoledì 15 marzo 2023) Customer demand drives next-gen wavelength network investment in 2023 LONDON, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) continues to invest in the strength of its network and help businesses to grow their digital platforms, with the build out of its 400 Gbps (400G) wavelength network Across Europe. Wavelength Services offer businesses the dedicated, secure connectivity they're demanding. "We are continually innovating our network infrastructure solutions to support our customers' business growth," said Annette Murphy, President, Lumen EMEA and APAC. "In an era of digital acceleration, our next-generation wavelength network supports businesses' rapidly increasing high-bandwidth needs. This enhanced capacity helps customers scale quickly and securely, to enable a
