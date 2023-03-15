BE COMICS! 2023Pc desktop e laptop con RTX Serie 40 di NVIDIA in offertaSamsung Galaxy A54 5G e Galaxy A34 5GDungeons & Dragons dal 15 marzo su OnePodcastCisco Talos - nuova campagna di spionaggio YoroTrooperUna vacanza in Sardegna: quando partire, come raggiungere l’isolaIbiza, cosa vedere e fare in vacanzaHearthstone - l'espansione di Festival delle Leggende, in arrivo ad ...I neonati sono ora disponibili in The Sims 4Conan Exiles: Age of Sorcery - Capitolo 3Ultime Blog

LIVE Perugia-Berlino 1-1, Champions League volley 2023 in DIRETTA: iniziata la partita! (Di mercoledì 15 marzo 2023) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 1-1 Altra azione lunghissima, con Schott che gioca sulle mani laterali del muro di Perugia. 1-0 Subito uno scambio prolungato con Perugia che chiude con il muro vincente di Russo. PRIMO SET 20.02 Inizerà alla battuta Berlino. 20.01 Questo il sestetto iniziale di Perugia: Giannelli, Plotnyskyi, Russo, Rychlicki, Solè, Semeniuk. A cui si aggiunge il libero Colaci. 19.58 Risuona nel palazzetto l’inno della CEV Champions League. 19.57 La grande forza di Perugia in questa stagione è la profondità della rosa, che permette a coach Andrea Anastasi di far riposare a turno i propri giocatori. Oggi dovrebbe essere il turno di Leon, che potrebbe non partire nel sestetto titolare. 19.54 ...
