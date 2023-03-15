Golf: il SDC Championship 2023 porta il DP World Tour in Sudafrica (Di mercoledì 15 marzo 2023) Edizione inaugurale per il SDC Champinship a St. Francis Bay, e precisamente ai St. Francis Links. Su questo par 72 da 6554 metri di lunghezza, come di consueto in qualsiasi torneo Sudafricano, saranno i locali a dare avvio a un’autentica caccia ai buoni risultati. Il torneo è riconosciuto tanto dal DP World Tour quanto dal Sunshine Tour. Ed è proprio qui che diversi protagonisti del Golf di questo Paese vanno a cercare nuova gloria. Si va da Ockie Strydom, che è in cerca del terzo titolo stagionale, a George Coetzee e Brandon Stone, che da lungo tempo sono a digiuno, ma hanno sempre un posto di riguardo nel carniere Sudafricano. Golf: Sam Burns cerca uno storico tris al Valspar Championship 2023 C’è però un chiaro favorito in questa ...Leggi su oasport
Che festa per Siem: vince dopo quasi nove anniScalise, alla seconda top ten consecutiva dopo la quinta piazza nello SDC Open, ha iniziato all'... Leggi i commenti Golf: tutte le notizie Gasport 26 febbraio 2023
Golf getting kids off streets and on fairwaysSome of those kids, as part of the South African Golf Development Board (SAGDB), were at the SDC Championship at St Francis Links earlier this week for a golf clinic with the professionals who have ...
