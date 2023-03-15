Scalise, alla seconda top ten consecutiva dopo la quinta piazza nelloOpen, ha iniziato all'... Leggi i commenti: tutte le notizie Gasport 26 febbraio 2023Scalise, alla seconda top ten consecutiva dopo la quinta piazza nelloOpen, ha iniziato all'... Leggi i commenti: tutte le notizie Gasport 26 febbraio 2023

Golf: il SDC Championship 2023 porta il DP World Tour in Sudafrica OA Sport

Our experts recommend their best bets for this week's Valspar Championship on the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour's SDC Championship in South Africa... Steve Rawlings says: "The reigning US Open champ, ...Some of those kids, as part of the South African Golf Development Board (SAGDB), were at the SDC Championship at St Francis Links earlier this week for a golf clinic with the professionals who have ...