German DeepTech scaleup, intelligent fluids, secures €10m for global success of revolutionary cleaning technology (Di mercoledì 15 marzo 2023) LEIPZIG, Germany, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 intelligent fluids, an award-winning German DeepTech scaleup, has announced a €10mn Series B financing round. The round was led by WAVE Equity Partners, a US-based sustainability fund, with participation from existing institutional investors, High-Tech Gründerfonds (HTGF) and IBG Sachsen-Anhalt. On the fundraise, Christian Römlein, CEO of intelligent fluids, said, "The funding by WAVE Equity Partners demonstrates the value of the innovation we have developed, and enables us to provide direct support to our global customer base through local production facilities. WAVE has a tremendous track record in backing sustainable technology innovation, and we are ...
