German DeepTech scaleup | intelligent fluids | secures €10m for global success of revolutionary cleaning technology

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 15 marzo 2023) LEIPZIG,y, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/, an award-winning, has announced an Series B financing round. The round was led by WAVE Equity Partners, a US-based sustainability fund, with participation from existing institutional investors, High-Tech Gründerfonds (HTGF) and IBG Sachsen-Anhalt. On the fundraise, Christian Römlein, CEO of, said, "The funding by WAVE Equity Partners demonstrates the value of the innovation we have developed, and enables us to provide direct support to ourcustomer base through local production facilities. WAVE has a tremendous track record in backing sustainableinnovation, and we are ...