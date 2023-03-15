Edelman Global Advisory Acquires Landmark Public Affairs

BE COMICS! 2023Pc desktop e laptop con RTX Serie 40 di NVIDIA in offertaSamsung Galaxy A54 5G e Galaxy A34 5GDungeons & Dragons dal 15 marzo su OnePodcastCisco Talos - nuova campagna di spionaggio YoroTrooperUna vacanza in Sardegna: quando partire, come raggiungere l’isolaIbiza, cosa vedere e fare in vacanzaHearthstone - l'espansione di Festival delle Leggende, in arrivo ad ...I neonati sono ora disponibili in The Sims 4Conan Exiles: Age of Sorcery - Capitolo 3Ultime Blog

Edelman Global Advisory (EGA), a?boutique firm providing government Affairs and business Advisory services as part of Daniel J. Edelman Inc. (Edelman), announced today it will expand its capabilities and geographic reach through Edelman's acquisition of Landmark Public Affairs (Landmark), a Public Affairs and strategic communications agency with offices in Brussels, London, Singapore, and New York City.  With this acquisition, EGA is expanding its international operations by combining its Global vision with Landmark's deep policy expertise and proven track record of delivering ...
