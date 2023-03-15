Cisco Talos - nuova campagna di spionaggio YoroTrooperUna vacanza in Sardegna: quando partire, come raggiungere l’isolaIbiza, cosa vedere e fare in vacanzaHearthstone - l'espansione di Festival delle Leggende, in arrivo ad ...I neonati sono ora disponibili in The Sims 4Conan Exiles: Age of Sorcery - Capitolo 3COD Modern Warfare II e Warzone 2.0 - domani la staggione 2WWE 2K23 disponibile ora con WarGamesDiablo IV - download anticipato per la betaASUS Republic of Gamers - promozioni dedicate ai gamerUltime Blog

Configit Appoints Damantha Boteju as Chief Product and Technology Officer

Configit Appoints

Configit Appoints Damantha Boteju as Chief Product and Technology Officer (Di mercoledì 15 marzo 2023) Seasoned IT Leader Will Guide Company's Configuration Technology Offerings COPENHAGEN, Denmark, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 Configit, the global leader in Configuration Lifecycle Management (CLM), today announced that Damantha Boteju has been appointed as Chief Product and Technology Officer. In this role, he'll be responsible for overseeing the company's Product development strategy. Prior to joining Configit, Damantha was Chief Technology Officer at Forecast, a scale-up creating the next generation of project management software using AI to boost the success of projects. He also served as Chief Product and ...
Storyblok's Content Management System delivered 582% ROI for customers that modernized their content operations

Storyblok, the content management system (CMS) category leader that empowers both developers and marketing teams to create better content experiences across all digital channels, unveiled the findings ...
