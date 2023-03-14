GIFFONI GOOD GAMES - 1 e il 2 luglioASUSTOR presenta Calcolatore RAIDValheim disponibile su Xbox e Game PassIl DLC The Elder Scrolls Online: Scribes of Fate disponibile su PCPokémon Scarlatto e Pokémon Violetto nuovo TrailerArredare il salotto di casa con poco budget: gli elementi su cui ...Logitech celebra l'International Wellbeing WeekCOD Modern Warfare II - Informazioni sulla mappa Himmelmatt ExpoBici elettriche Gogobest GM29 e Bezior M3 in OffertaDC Justice League Caos Cosmico RecensioneUltime Blog

With ALL PLUS | Accor reinvents its frequent traveler subscription cards

With ALL

With ALL PLUS, Accor reinvents its frequent traveler subscription cards (Di martedì 14 marzo 2023) PARIS, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Following the successful launch of its ground-breaking subscription cards in China and Brazil, Accor today announces the revitalization of the ibis BUSINESS and BUSINESS PLUS frequent traveler cards through the creation of ALL PLUS ibis and ALL PLUS Voyageur. A true accelerator of the Accor Live Limitless loyalty program, ALL PLUS provides frequent business & leisure travelers peace of mind when it comes to finding the best price, unlocking last-minute room availability or accelerating status. ALL PLUS Voyageur members benefit from a 20% discount across 10 Luxury & Premium hotel brands and 15% discount in 9 ...
