VIDEO – Ottavi di Champions League | secondo atto | alle 21 Porto-Inter | TG Inter-News 14 marzo 2023

Leggi su inter-news

(Di martedì 14 marzo 2023) TGal via con una nuova edizione, rinnovata e sempre più digitale! Ecco il punto sulla giornata nerazzurra, in formato, a firma.it. Quest’oggi si anticipano i temi di, che prenderà il via21. TG IN NERAZZURRO ? È il grande giorno di, ritorno deglidi. Calcio d’inizioore 21 all’Estadio do Dragao, dove è quasi tutto pronto per l’appuntamento. Si riparte dall’1-0 dell’andata, firmato Romelu Lukaku. Ieri Simone Inzaghi ha presentato la partita assieme a Hakan Calhanoglu, che oggi dovrebbe tornare in ...