StorPool Presents Enterprise-Class Storage Platform for Cloud Computing at CloudFest 2023

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 14 marzo 2023) - SOFIA, Bulgaria, March 14,/PRNewswire/will demonstrate its primaryto a worldwide audience atFest, the world's largestindustry event, held March 21-23 at the Europa-Park resort and theme park in Rust, Germany, where the borders of Germany, France, and Switzerland meet. The company will be showcasing its parallel multi-node, shared-nothing architecture built for highly automated environments dynamically provisioned with self-service UIs where thousands of users can simultaneously manage their workloads. At the PB+ scale, many environments are too complex for traditionalsolutions.'s cost-effective datasolution ...