StorPool Presents Enterprise-Class Storage Platform for Cloud Computing at CloudFest 2023

StorPool Presents Enterprise-Class Storage Platform for Cloud Computing at CloudFest 2023 (Di martedì 14 marzo 2023) - SOFIA, Bulgaria, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 StorPool Storage will demonstrate its primary Storage Platform to a worldwide audience at CloudFest 2023, the world's largest Cloud industry event, held March 21-23 at the Europa-Park resort and theme park in Rust, Germany, where the borders of Germany, France, and Switzerland meet.     The company will be showcasing its parallel multi-node, shared-nothing architecture built for highly automated environments dynamically provisioned with self-service UIs where thousands of users can simultaneously manage their workloads. At the PB+ scale, many environments are too complex for traditional Storage solutions. StorPool's cost-effective data Storage solution ...
