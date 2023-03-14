Lucinity Announces Creation of Growth Advisory Board to Accelerate Mission to Make Money Good

COD Modern Warfare II e Warzone 2.0 - domani la staggione 2WWE 2K23 disponibile ora con WarGamesDiablo IV - download anticipato per la betaASUS Republic of Gamers - promozioni dedicate ai gamerGIFFONI GOOD GAMES - 1 e il 2 luglioASUSTOR presenta Calcolatore RAIDValheim disponibile su Xbox e Game PassIl DLC The Elder Scrolls Online: Scribes of Fate disponibile su PCPokémon Scarlatto e Pokémon Violetto nuovo TrailerArredare il salotto di casa con poco budget: gli elementi su cui ...Ultime Blog

REYKJAVIK, Iceland, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Lucinity, a global anti-Money laundering (AML) provider using augmented intelligence in its SaaS platform, Announces the Creation of its Growth Advisory Board, a diverse group of seasoned industry veterans in compliance, risk management, and technology who will guide the company towards achieving its long-term goals. Led by Ed Willson, a partner at Venable, the Growth Advisory Board brings together an impressive lineup of professionals. The Board includes John McCarthy, former Chief Money Laundering and Sanctions Officer at several financial services and technology companies; Tanya Ziv, Chief Compliance Officer at Currencycloud; ...
REYKJAVIK, Iceland, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucinity, a global anti-money laundering (AML) provider using augmented intelligence in its SaaS platform, announces the creation of its Growth ...

