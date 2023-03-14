JIVF selects OpenWay to become a consumer finance leader in Vietnam (Di martedì 14 marzo 2023) - BRUSSELS, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/
JIVF has selected the Way4 digital payments software platform aiming to develop the most competitive, innovative and attractive credit programs in the Vietnamese market. JIVF is placing its trust in its partnership with OpenWay given its leadership and experience globally and in the Asia region and is relying on Way4, OpenWay's best-in-class digital payment software solution. OpenWay's successful projects launched in Asia include a BNPL solution with LOTTE finance, Timo, an API-based digital bank that was launched in the AWS cloud in just 4 months, and SmartPay, a successful financial inclusion wallet with over 650,000 merchants and 40 million users. As a modular and highly configurable platform, Way4 allows
