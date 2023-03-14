GIFFONI GOOD GAMES - 1 e il 2 luglioASUSTOR presenta Calcolatore RAIDValheim disponibile su Xbox e Game PassIl DLC The Elder Scrolls Online: Scribes of Fate disponibile su PCPokémon Scarlatto e Pokémon Violetto nuovo TrailerArredare il salotto di casa con poco budget: gli elementi su cui ...Logitech celebra l'International Wellbeing WeekCOD Modern Warfare II - Informazioni sulla mappa Himmelmatt ExpoBici elettriche Gogobest GM29 e Bezior M3 in OffertaDC Justice League Caos Cosmico RecensioneUltime Blog

JIVF selects OpenWay to become a consumer finance leader in Vietnam

JIVF selects

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
JIVF selects OpenWay to become a consumer finance leader in Vietnam (Di martedì 14 marzo 2023) - BRUSSELS, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 JIVF has selected the Way4 digital payments software platform aiming to develop the most competitive, innovative and attractive credit programs in the Vietnamese market. JIVF is placing its trust in its partnership with OpenWay given its leadership and experience globally and in the Asia region and is relying on Way4, OpenWay's best-in-class digital payment software solution. OpenWay's successful projects launched in Asia include a BNPL solution with LOTTE finance, Timo, an API-based digital bank that was launched in the AWS cloud in just 4 months, and SmartPay, a successful financial inclusion wallet with over 650,000 merchants and 40 million users. As a modular and highly configurable platform, Way4 allows ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : JIVF selects
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : JIVF selects JIVF selects OpenWay become consumer