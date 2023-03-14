FirstElement Fuel partners with Hyundai Motor on hydrogen refueling of class 8 fuel cell electric trucks | driving over 25K miles with zero emissions

(Di martedì 14 marzo 2023) Fills were conducted on's first-of-a-kind high capacity mobile reer and existing retail infrastructure to support's pilot program. NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/, the world's leading provider ofing solutions, andCompany, a leader inTruck development, have partnered toand test's XCIENT...

... partecipando alla Japan Hydrogen Station Network Joint Company e in Nord America sostenendo le attività di aziende come Shell e. Da qui in avanti, Honda ha sottolineato che ...... partecipando alla Japan Hydrogen Station Network Joint Company e in Nord America sostenendo le attività di aziende come Shell e. Da qui in avanti, Honda ha sottolineato che ...

FirstElement Fuel collabora con Hyundai Motor per il rifornimento a ... Adnkronos

FirstElement Fuel, the world's leading provider of hydrogen fueling solutions, and Hyundai Motor Company, a leader in Class 8 Fuel Cell Electric Truck development, have partnered to fuel and test ...