CIFF Guangzhou 2023 Set for March 18

CIFF Guangzhou

CIFF Guangzhou 2023 Set for March 18 (Di martedì 14 marzo 2023) Guangzhou, China, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/

The 51st China International Furniture Fair (Guangzhou) ("CIFF Guangzhou") will take place at the Canton Fair Complex in Guangzhou in two phases from 18-21 March and 28-31 March 2023. With an exhibition space of 700,000 square meters and around 4,000 exhibiting brand exhibitors, it will be the largest annual home furnishing fair in both China and the world. The fair is the first major international home furnishings exhibition since China eased its Covid-19 prevention measures and it is expected that participation levels from international brands will return to the 2019-year high. This year, the fair continues to highlight the leading role and value of design in industry ...
