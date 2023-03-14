Diablo IV - download anticipato per la betaASUS Republic of Gamers - promozioni dedicate ai gamerGIFFONI GOOD GAMES - 1 e il 2 luglioASUSTOR presenta Calcolatore RAIDValheim disponibile su Xbox e Game PassIl DLC The Elder Scrolls Online: Scribes of Fate disponibile su PCPokémon Scarlatto e Pokémon Violetto nuovo TrailerArredare il salotto di casa con poco budget: gli elementi su cui ...Logitech celebra l'International Wellbeing WeekCOD Modern Warfare II - Informazioni sulla mappa Himmelmatt ExpoUltime Blog

Beyond-Expectation Experience: Hisense Marks Its Third Year with Paris Saint-Germain (Di martedì 14 marzo 2023) Hisense brand awareness in France has increased by 8 percentage points since the outset of the partnership. QINGDAO, China, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Hisense, a leading global home appliance and consumer electronics brand, and Paris Saint-Germain recently celebrated their Third Year of partnership with a new commercial. The commercial, which showcases Hisense's latest ULED & Laser TV and smart refrigerator, features Marco Verratti, Nuno Mendes and Fabio Ruiz, and welcomes back World Cup winning captain Lionel Messi for the second time, after the spot in which he appeared last Year received an overwhelmingly positive reception. The three Years of partnership and the return of some of ...
