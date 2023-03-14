Conan Exiles: Age of Sorcery - Capitolo 3COD Modern Warfare II e Warzone 2.0 - domani la staggione 2WWE 2K23 disponibile ora con WarGamesDiablo IV - download anticipato per la betaASUS Republic of Gamers - promozioni dedicate ai gamerGIFFONI GOOD GAMES - 1 e il 2 luglioASUSTOR presenta Calcolatore RAIDValheim disponibile su Xbox e Game PassIl DLC The Elder Scrolls Online: Scribes of Fate disponibile su PCPokémon Scarlatto e Pokémon Violetto nuovo TrailerUltime Blog

Agillic welcomes Viking Venture as new investor and largest shareholder

Agillic welcomes Viking Venture as new investor and largest shareholder (Di martedì 14 marzo 2023) Press release – Copenhagen – 14 March 2023 Agillic announces that Viking Venture will become its largest individual shareholder by acquiring 20.48% of the shares in the company. Viking Venture is specialised in software scale-ups and will support Agillic in implementing the company's growth strategy. Viking Venture is a Nordic software investor based in Norway, investing in fast-growing Nordic software scale-ups. Johnny Henriksen, Chair of the Board of Directors of Agillic comments on Viking Venture becoming a shareholder: “Viking Venture has an investment focus on Nordic SaaS growth companies and has ...
