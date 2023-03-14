Agillic welcomes Viking Venture as new investor and largest shareholder (Di martedì 14 marzo 2023) Press release – Copenhagen – 14 March 2023 Agillic announces that Viking Venture will become its largest individual shareholder by acquiring 20.48% of the shares in the company. Viking Venture is specialised in software scale-ups and will support Agillic in implementing the company's growth strategy. Viking Venture is a Nordic software investor based in Norway, investing in fast-growing Nordic software scale-ups. Johnny Henriksen, Chair of the Board of Directors of Agillic comments on Viking Venture becoming a shareholder: “Viking Venture has an investment focus on Nordic SaaS growth companies and has ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Universe Science Park chooses Agillic to personalise and automate their communicationIt welcomes over 140,000 visitors annually, with 10% being school visits. Universe Park's Chief ... Agillic is part of a larger digital project meant to improve our guests' experience.' The Agillic, ...
