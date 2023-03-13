WWE: LA Knight merita di piú? (Di lunedì 13 marzo 2023) La card di Wrestlemania 39 sta continuando a prendere forma, ma LA Knight non ha ancora trovato alcun posto all’interno di essa; una cosa a dir poco paradossale, considerando che questa edizione si terrá a Hollywood. A proposito di ció, “The Megastar” ha twittato cosí: EVERYBODY knows you can’t have an LA Wrestlemania without LA Knight. But @wwe is late to the game, DRAGGING THEIR FEET on giving Wrestlemania the opportunity for an LA Knight moment. It’s about damn time I get a heads up. I’m done waiting pic.twitter.com/uW4LmBdmdD— LA Knight (@RealLAKnight) March 13, 2023 È chiaro che qualcosa bolle in pentola e che quindi Knight avrá sicuramente il suo momento allo Showcase of Immortals, ma merita forse qualcosa in piú? Sono ormai mesi che, ...Leggi su zonawrestling
WWE 2K23, svelato il roster completo disponile al lancio: quasi 180 lottatori presentiVisual Concepts e 2K Games hanno finalmente svelato il roster completo di WWE 2K23 , il nuovo gioco di wrestling in uscita il 17 marzo su PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S ...Kurt Angle LA Knight ...
WWE 2k23: svelato il roster completo...Karrion Kross Katana Chance Kayden Carter Kevin Nash Kevin Owens Kofi Kingston Kurt Angle LA Knight ...'01 The Prototype Randy Orton '02 Leviathan BAD BUNNY BONUS PACK Bad Bunny Vi ricordiamo che WWE ...
È la notte della Royal Rumble 2023: Cody Rhodes può sfidare Roman Reings... Bianca Belair (c) vs Alexa Bliss Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match " Bray Wyatt vs LA Knight Dove è possibile vedere la Royal Rumble 2023 La Wwe Royal Rumble 2023 si terrà questa notte all'Alamodome ...
