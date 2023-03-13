Logitech celebra l'International Wellbeing WeekCOD Modern Warfare II - Informazioni sulla mappa Himmelmatt ExpoBici elettriche Gogobest GM29 e Bezior M3 in OffertaDC Justice League Caos Cosmico RecensioneVALUTAZIONI DELLE GIOCATRICI PER IL CAMPIONATO NAZIONALE Team Hard in the Paint completa l'incursione La radice degli incubiIL TV LG OLED C3 IN PREORDINE SU LG ONLINEWILD HEARTS - primo aggiornamento di marzoWimbledon revoca il divieto ai tennisti russi e bielorussi: potranno ...Il DLC della nuova modalità Arena di PAW Patrol: Gran Premio è ora ...Ultime Blog

What's Love?: tutto esaurito a Roma per la Bollywood Experience (Di lunedì 13 marzo 2023) Grande successo ieri, domenica 12 marzo, a Roma per la Bollywood Experience organizzata in occasione dell'uscita di What's Love?, film di Shekhar Kapur con Lily James ed Emma Thompson. Grande successo ieri, domenica 12 marzo, a Roma per la Bollywood Experience organizzata in occasione dell'uscita di What's Love?, film di Shekhar Kapur con Lily James, Shazad Latif ed Emma Thompson che arriverà al cinema il 16 marzo con Lucky Red. Un mini-festival a tema Bollywood che ha riempito le strade del quartiere Pigneto per celebrare la multiculturalità e l'amore senza confini attraverso musica, balli, food, workshop e una coloratissima parata che ha accompagnato i partecipanti fino al Nuovo Cinema Aquila, dove ...
