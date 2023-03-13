Vai agli ultimi Twett sull'argomento... giannifioreGF : #Samsung Space Zoom, gli scatti della Luna sono fake - infoitscienza : Samsung Galaxy: le foto alla Luna fatte con 'Space Zoom' sono falsate, usando l'IA? - ItaliaStartUp_ : Samsung Galaxy: le foto alla Luna fatte con 'Space Zoom' sono falsate, usando l'IA? - - marcolcars : RT @giolongoo: Lo “Space Zoom” sui #Samsung Galaxy è sostanzialmente un fake. La foto non è una vera foto. Quando l’IA riconosce che stiam… - domenicopanacea : RT @giolongoo: Lo “Space Zoom” sui #Samsung Galaxy è sostanzialmente un fake. La foto non è una vera foto. Quando l’IA riconosce che stiam… -

...un utente su Reddit spiegando che a consentire di catturare immagini della luna è loZoom che ... L'utente della prova in questione ritiene chesfrutti un modello di IA in grado di ......announced the launch and worldwide availability of air purifiers. The new purifiers have ... Chiller, Cooling Towers) End User (Power Generation, Oil and Gas, Commercial, Hospitality) and ...... or animation, the artist can make detailed edits to each element in the VFX process in 3D. ... including Horizons Ventures , Founders Fund, Epic Games, MaC Venture Capital, andNEXT. ...

Samsung Galaxy: le foto alla Luna fatte con "Space Zoom" sono ... Multiplayer.it

According to an investigation by a Reddit user, moon photographs captured using the "Space Zoom" feature on Samsung's flagship phones may just be some AI ...In this article we'll be summarizing everything there is to know in which we'd continuously update with new information, The Galaxy S24 Ultra will likely use a quad-camera setup once again, just like ...