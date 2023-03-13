Bici elettriche Gogobest GM29 e Bezior M3 in OffertaDC Justice League Caos Cosmico RecensioneVALUTAZIONI DELLE GIOCATRICI PER IL CAMPIONATO NAZIONALE Team Hard in the Paint completa l'incursione La radice degli incubiIL TV LG OLED C3 IN PREORDINE SU LG ONLINEWILD HEARTS - primo aggiornamento di marzoWimbledon revoca il divieto ai tennisti russi e bielorussi: potranno ...Il DLC della nuova modalità Arena di PAW Patrol: Gran Premio è ora ...Destiny 2: la nuova incursione La radice degli incubi debutta oggiGTA Online - LOS SANTOS DRUG WARS: ULTIMA DOSE IN ARRIVOUltime Blog

Samsung Space Zoom | gli scatti della Luna sono fake

Samsung Space

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a pantareinews©

zazoom
Commenta
Samsung Space Zoom, gli scatti della Luna sono fake (Di lunedì 13 marzo 2023) Space Zoom è una funzione che Samsung ha introdotto con il Galaxy S20 Ultra insieme al primo ingrandimento 100x che può essere utilizzata per catturare impressionanti scatti Lunari che tutti noi abbiamo visto nel materiale di marketing dell’azienda e su Internet. Tuttavia, tutta questa magnificenza è messa in discussione da un Redditor secondo il quale le immagini della Luna realizzati con i dispositivi Samsung e la funzione Space Zoom sfrutta un modello AI mettendo insieme i dati per creare un’immagine ad alta risoluzione. Per dirla brevemente, le immagini della Luna realizzate dagli smartphone Samsung sono dei falsi. Galaxy Week: settimana di ...
Leggi su pantareinews

twitter Vai agli ultimi Twett sull'argomento... giannifioreGF : #Samsung Space Zoom, gli scatti della Luna sono fake - infoitscienza : Samsung Galaxy: le foto alla Luna fatte con 'Space Zoom' sono falsate, usando l'IA? - ItaliaStartUp_ : Samsung Galaxy: le foto alla Luna fatte con 'Space Zoom' sono falsate, usando l'IA? - - marcolcars : RT @giolongoo: Lo “Space Zoom” sui #Samsung Galaxy è sostanzialmente un fake. La foto non è una vera foto. Quando l’IA riconosce che stiam… - domenicopanacea : RT @giolongoo: Lo “Space Zoom” sui #Samsung Galaxy è sostanzialmente un fake. La foto non è una vera foto. Quando l’IA riconosce che stiam… -

Samsung, gli scatti dei Galaxy che mostrano la luna sono falsati

...un utente su Reddit spiegando che a consentire di catturare immagini della luna è lo Space Zoom che ... L'utente della prova in questione ritiene che Samsung sfrutti un modello di IA in grado di ...

With 8.1% CAGR, Air Treatment Market Size to Reach USD 41.16 billion by 2029

... Samsung announced the launch and worldwide availability of air purifiers. The new purifiers have ... Chiller, Cooling Towers) End User (Power Generation, Oil and Gas, Commercial Space, Hospitality) and ...

Wonder Dynamics Officially Launches Wonder Studio, a First of Its Kind AI Tool for the Film and TV Industry

... or animation, the artist can make detailed edits to each element in the VFX process in 3D space. ... including Horizons Ventures , Founders Fund, Epic Games, MaC Venture Capital, and Samsung NEXT. ...

Samsung Galaxy: le foto alla Luna fatte con "Space Zoom" sono ...  Multiplayer.it

Samsung is Faking Space Photography on S23 Ultra

According to an investigation by a Reddit user, moon photographs captured using the "Space Zoom" feature on Samsung's flagship phones may just be some AI ...

Galaxy S24 Ultra release date, price, features, and news

In this article we'll be summarizing everything there is to know in which we'd continuously update with new information, The Galaxy S24 Ultra will likely use a quad-camera setup once again, just like ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Samsung Space
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Samsung Space Samsung Space Zoom scatti della