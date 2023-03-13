Vai agli ultimi Twett sull'argomento... PianetaMilan : #Moyes su #Scamacca: 'Il suo gioco è buono, ma non lo vediamo' #SempreMilan - Alessandro19517 : West Ham, Moyes: “Scamacca deve migliorare a livello fisico” -

T., Bowen J., Cresswell A., Downes F., Kehrer T., Lanzini M., Mubama D.,G., Simon - Swyer K. Allenatore:D.. Reti: al 32 st Aguerd N. (Manchester Utd) autogol, al 45 st Garnacho A. (...Gianluca- calciomercato.itIl classe '99 romano è partito forte al West Ham, che per lui ... Certo, complici i guai della squadra di(forse ancora per poco) attualmente sedicesima con 23 ...Gli Hammers di Davidhanno quantomeno mosso la classifica, sebbene restino ancora pianamente coinvolti nella lotta per non retrocedere. Il terzultimo posto è lì ad un punto e continuare a ...

West Ham, Moyes: "Scamacca deve migliorare a livello fisico" Footballnews24.it

West Ham boss David Moyes said he wants more from striker Gianluca Scamacca after failing to pick him in the 1-1 draw against Aston Villa on Sunday.He was seen kitted up on the sideline during the draw with Aston Villa but when Danny Ings was removed , Moyes brought on Maxwel Cornet instead.