Moyes su Scamacca: “Il suo gioco è buono, ma non lo vediamo” (Di lunedì 13 marzo 2023) L'allenatore del West Ham, Moyes, ha parlato dell'attaccante Scamacca, che potrebbe essere un obiettivo del MilanLeggi su pianetamilan
Vai agli ultimi Twett sull'argomento... PianetaMilan : #Moyes su #Scamacca: 'Il suo gioco è buono, ma non lo vediamo' #SempreMilan - Alessandro19517 : West Ham, Moyes: “Scamacca deve migliorare a livello fisico” -
Manchester United - West Ham 3 - 1: diretta live e risultato finaleT., Bowen J., Cresswell A., Downes F., Kehrer T., Lanzini M., Mubama D., Scamacca G., Simon - Swyer K. Allenatore: Moyes D.. Reti: al 32 st Aguerd N. (Manchester Utd) autogol, al 45 st Garnacho A. (...
Scamacca - West Ham, c'è già aria di divorzio - CM.ITGianluca Scamacca - calciomercato.itIl classe '99 romano è partito forte al West Ham, che per lui ... Certo, complici i guai della squadra di Moyes (forse ancora per poco) attualmente sedicesima con 23 ...
West Ham - Chelsea, Premier League: probabili formazioni, pronosticiGli Hammers di David Moyes hanno quantomeno mosso la classifica, sebbene restino ancora pianamente coinvolti nella lotta per non retrocedere. Il terzultimo posto è lì ad un punto e continuare a ...
West Ham, Moyes: "Scamacca deve migliorare a livello fisico" Footballnews24.it
David Moyes: Gianluca Scamacca 'has got to be much better' to get back in West Ham side after Aston Villa drawWest Ham boss David Moyes said he wants more from striker Gianluca Scamacca after failing to pick him in the 1-1 draw against Aston Villa on Sunday.
Moyes claims Scamacca's 'physical data' is not at the level requiredHe was seen kitted up on the sideline during the draw with Aston Villa but when Danny Ings was removed , Moyes brought on Maxwel Cornet instead.
Moyes ScamaccaSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Moyes Scamacca