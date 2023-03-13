Infosys Recognized as one of the 2023 World's Most Ethical Companies® for the Third Consecutive Year by Ethisphere (Di lunedì 13 marzo 2023) - Recognized for demonstrating business integrity through best-in-class ethics, compliance, and governance practices BENGALURU, India, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced that it has been Recognized, by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of Ethical business practices, as one of the 2023 World's Most Ethical Companies. Infosys received the honour, for the Third Consecutive Year, for demonstrating the high standards of business integrity through best-in-class ethics, compliance, and governance ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Big Shifts Make Data Essential to North American Oil FirmsThe report names Accenture, Capgemini, Deloitte, IBM, Infosys, TCS and Wipro as Leaders in all five
Infosys Ranked in the Top 3 IT Services Brands in the World; Among the Top 150 Most Valued BrandsTellingly, Infosys was recognized as one of the 2022 World's Most Ethical Companies for the second consecutive year by Ethisphere.
Digitalization Takes Off in U.S. With Transformative ServicesIt names IBM and Wipro as Leaders in four quadrants each and Cognizant, Infosys and TCS as Leaders
