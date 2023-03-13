GWM Releases New Hybrid Technology to Accelerate Electrification Transformation

(Di lunedì 13 marzo 2023) - HEIBEI BAODING, China, March 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/On March 10th, GWM held the INTELLIGENT NEV DAY event at its Chinesecenter. The event was attended by thousands of authoritative media outlets to discuss the development direction and frontiertrends of the new energy vehicle industry. GWM also conducted a simultaneous online live broadcast, which attracted numerous users. During the event, GWM President Mu Feng presented the company's new brand declaration: "GWM Intelligent New Energymore efficiency, more range and more safety." He stated that "GWM has always been adhering to an intelligent new energy strategy. In the future, GWM will apply coreto provide more advanced intelligent new energy products to meet the global users' demand for cleaner and safer mobility life." GWM has been ...

Group Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2030972/_Hybrid_TEch.jpg View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news -- new - hybrid - technology - to - ...... https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news -/with - increasing - rd - investment -- discloses - over - 6 - 000 - patents - 301748826.htmlPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1999991/image.jpg View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news -/global - media - group - thumbs - up - for -- new - energy - ...

Umberto Barbaro: Franco La Magna ne racconta la carriera tra immagini e musica siciliareport.it

On March 10th, GWM held the INTELLIGENT NEV DAY event at its Chinese technology center. GWM Releases New Hybrid Technology to Accelerate ...TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / / Galway Metals Inc. (TSXV:GWM); (OTCQB:GAYMF) (the "Company" or "Galway") is pleased to announce that at the Company's Annual General and Special meeting (the ...