Chelsea, il City punta Chilwell (Di lunedì 13 marzo 2023) Il Manchester City potrebbe andare sull’esterno Chilwell del Chelsea, una trattativa che potrebbe partire ora per l’estate Il Manchester City potrebbe andare sull’esterno Chilwell del Chelsea, una trattativa che potrebbe partire ora per l’estate. Secondo quanto riportato da The Athletic, i citizens sarebbero interessanti all’esterno dei blues e dovessero affondare il colpo è probabile che possa esserci il trasferimento nel mercato estivo. L'articolo proviene da Calcio News 24.
Chelsea, il City punta Chilwell  Calcio News 24

