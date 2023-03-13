Vai agli ultimi Twett sull'argomento... Pasqual23446853 : Bayern Chelsea Porto Milan Real Madrid Napoli M. City Benfica Ecco a voi le migliori 8 d'Europa...... ???????? - GiustoQueo : @theMilanZone_ Bayern, City e Real casomai. Napoli, Benfica e Chelsea le più fattibili - Vini_BFR_ : @vcanedo Perde o titulo na sequencia city, chelsea e newcastle. - MatteoTamburin4 : @theMilanZone_ Il Manchester City, il Real Madrid e il Bayern Monaco sarebbero da evitare. Il Chelsea (anche se ne… - Piolismo7 : @tripletemainb @wazzaCN di sicuro non è un Tottenham incredibile, ma nell'ultimo mese ha affrontato due big, chelse… -

Il Manchesterpotrebbe andare sull'esterno Chilwell del, una trattativa che potrebbe partire ora per l'estate Il Manchesterpotrebbe andare sull'esterno Chilwell del, una trattativa che ......television studio ahead of the English FA Cup quarter - final football match between Leicester... A detta di tutti, è stato il momento clou della stagione: ilha affrontato la capolista ......00 Everton - Brentford 1 - 0 16:00 Leeds United - Brighton 2 - 2 16:00 Leicester -1 - 3 16:00 Tottenham - Nott'm Forest 3 - 1 18:30 Crystal Palace - Man.0 - 1 CALCIO - LA LIGA 14:00 R. ...

Chelsea, il City punta Chilwell Calcio News 24

Chelsea could be forced into selling Ben Chilwell this summer amid growing interest from Manchester City, according to reports.As BBC chiefs rushed to fix the crisis that had unfolded within its organisation, Lineker attended Leicester City's 3-1 defeat to Chelsea on Saturday with a calm demeanour, perhaps knowing that ...