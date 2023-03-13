Bici elettriche Gogobest GM29 e Bezior M3 in OffertaDC Justice League Caos Cosmico RecensioneVALUTAZIONI DELLE GIOCATRICI PER IL CAMPIONATO NAZIONALE Team Hard in the Paint completa l'incursione La radice degli incubiIL TV LG OLED C3 IN PREORDINE SU LG ONLINEWILD HEARTS - primo aggiornamento di marzoWimbledon revoca il divieto ai tennisti russi e bielorussi: potranno ...Il DLC della nuova modalità Arena di PAW Patrol: Gran Premio è ora ...Destiny 2: la nuova incursione La radice degli incubi debutta oggiGTA Online - LOS SANTOS DRUG WARS: ULTIMA DOSE IN ARRIVOUltime Blog

CGTN | China strives for better rural living in its modernization drive

CGTN China

CGTN: China strives for better rural living in its modernization drive (Di lunedì 13 marzo 2023) - BEIJING, March 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/

For grape growing expert Xie Fuxin, one of the things in his life he is most proud of is seeing grape growers in Nanping City, southeast China'sFujian Province, shaking off poverty and earning more and more income after planting the grapes he spreads. Born in 1943, Xie has devoted all his career life to promoting grape growing techniques and varieties in villages in Nanping City, and he continued to do so for 12 years after retirement. As one of the 225 sci-tech experts sent to 215 villages to popularize agricultural science and technology in Nanping in 1999, Xie used to ride a bicycle to grape greenhouses in the countryside of Nanping to offer technical instruction. In 2002, Xi Jinping, then governor of Fujian Province, appreciated the measure of Nanping in an article, saying it was a useful exploration in innovating ...
CGTN: China strives for better rural living in its modernization drive

