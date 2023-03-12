RISULTATI: wXw AMBITION #14 11.03.2023 (Di domenica 12 marzo 2023) I RISULTATI dello storico Torneo Shoot della wXw andato in scena Sabato ad Oberhausen: wXw AMBITION 14Sabato 11 Marzo – Oberhausen, Nordrhein-Westfalen (Germany) AMBITION 14 First Round MatchThomas Shire batte Peter Tihanyi e accede alle semifinaliBobby Gunns batte Kevin Lloyd e accede alle semifinaliDavey Richards batte Laurance Roman e accede alle semifinaliFuminori Abe batte Fast Time Moodo e accede alle semifinali Patrick Bork (w/Thorsten Legat) batte Icarus AMBITION 14 Semi Final MatchThomas Shire batte Bobby Gunns e accede alla finaleFuminori Abe batte Davey Richards e accede alla finale AMBITION Super FightAxel Tischer batte Luke Jacobs AMBITION 14 Final MatchFuminori Abe batte Thomas Shire e vince il Torneo Leggi su zonawrestling
