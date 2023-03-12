LIVE Biathlon | Mass start maschile Oestersund 2023 in DIRETTA | torna Laegreid! Tre azzurri al via

LIVE Biathlon - Mass start femminile Oestersund 2023 in DIRETTA : STRAORDINARIA WIERER! In Svezia vince solo lei! 18a Vittozzi - 22a Auchentaller
LIVE Biathlon - Mass start femminile Oestersund 2023 in DIRETTA : Wierer in lotta per la vittoria con le francesi nell’ultimo giro!
LIVE Biathlon - Mass start femminile Oestersund 2023 in DIRETTA : buon inizio per Wierer - due errori pesantissimi di Vittozzi
LIVE Biathlon - Mass start femminile Oestersund 2023 in DIRETTA : si parte! Wierer e Vittozzi possono sognare in grande
