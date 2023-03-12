Interview with Pope Francis “Corruption is the scandal that makes me suffer Pedophilia? The Church can no longer cover it up”

Vai agli ultimi Twett sull'argomento... oathkeepergirl : Interview With The Vampire e uno con la Kidman che andavano negli USA come migranti irlandesi. Non ricordo il titol… - apoxomenos : nei prossimi giorni devo riuscire a far rientrare studio, lezioni, vita sociale, rewatch di shadow and bone, fine v… - montsepob : RT @KRLS: Quando c’è un problema politico e non si risolve politicamente, il problema diventa ancora più grande. E solo le ricette politich… - LuciaVidaldePu1 : RT @KRLS: Quando c’è un problema politico e non si risolve politicamente, il problema diventa ancora più grande. E solo le ricette politich… - CoreTempArts : #ICYMI #CTApodcasts TV Ate My Brain – Cobra Kai: Interview with Gianni DeCenzo -
Vaticano : Pope Francis says 'ideology of gender' is 'dangerous' and that 'everyone' will vote in the Synod, in new interview with La Nacion...today that the 'ideology of gender' is 'one of the most dangerous ideological colonizations.' The pope's views on gender and gender theory were given in an almost one - hour long interview with ...
Collaboration Over Competition: Clinical Professor Urges Green Entrepreneur Chris Caldwell to Embrace Empathetic Negotiation for Mutual ...In a recent interview with green entrepreneur Chris Caldwell of United Renewables, O'Connor urged individuals to shift their mindset from negotiating to win, to negotiating to better understand ...
Vaticano: 'The figure of a father': Cardinal Ouellet on 10 years with Pope FrancisAnd he has the figure of a father: close to the people, merciful, compassionate,' Ouellet said in a sit - down interview at the Dicastery for Bishops on Feb. 23.
MMI: collaborazione nella ricerca scientifico-tecnologica e ... AVIONEWS - World Aeronautical Press Agency