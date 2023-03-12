DC Justice League Caos Cosmico RecensioneVALUTAZIONI DELLE GIOCATRICI PER IL CAMPIONATO NAZIONALE Team Hard in the Paint completa l'incursione La radice degli incubiIL TV LG OLED C3 IN PREORDINE SU LG ONLINEWILD HEARTS - primo aggiornamento di marzoWimbledon revoca il divieto ai tennisti russi e bielorussi: potranno ...Il DLC della nuova modalità Arena di PAW Patrol: Gran Premio è ora ...Destiny 2: la nuova incursione La radice degli incubi debutta oggiGTA Online - LOS SANTOS DRUG WARS: ULTIMA DOSE IN ARRIVOPeaky Blinders: The King’s Ransom arriva in VR su PICO 4Ultime Blog

Interview with Pope Francis "Corruption is the scandal that makes me suffer Pedophilia? The Church can no longer cover it up" | EXCLUSIVE

Interview with

Interview with Pope Francis. “Corruption is the scandal that makes me suffer. Pedophilia? The Church can no longer cover it up” | EXCLUSIVE (Di domenica 12 marzo 2023) Author: Francesco Antonio Grana – English version by Alexander Bennett Your Holiness, ten years ago, March 13, 2013, you were elected as Pope. So what is your analysis of this decade in office? The analysis will be done by his Lord in a moment he believes is fitting. The way in which He will do it He says so himself in chapter 25 of the Gospel of Matthew: “For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in, I needed clothes and you clothed me, I was sick and you looked after me, I was in prison and you came to visit me.” The Church is not a business, or an NGO, and the Pope is not an administrator who has been commissioned to balance the numbers at the end of the year. The Church is of the Lord! We are simply asked to humbly pay ...
