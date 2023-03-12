«Body Act», modificazioni al limite tra pelle, controcultura e tabù (Di domenica 12 marzo 2023) «La propria carne è trincea o via di fuga». Il corpo da sempre è oggetto di controllo, assoggettamento, omologazione. Riscoprire il suo potenziale trasformativo, decostruire e capovolgere tabù è ciò first appeared on il manifesto. Leggi su ilmanifesto
Researchers develop first self - healing, electrically conducive, soft materialThe material can also act as a modular building block for reconfigurable circuits. In their ...ability to be reconfigured to obtain electromyography (EMG) readings from different locations on the body. ...
#UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Bachmut: the zone of the dead. Borrel: we cannot exclude Russia from the G20... inside which is the body of a man killed by the DRG of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Another wounded ... The attack could be qualified as an act carried out with the complicity of the Atlantic Alliance ...
"Grattarsi l'ano e annusarsi le dita è diabolico": le proteste degli americani per il Super Bowl di RihannaGrazie al Freedom of Information Act, abbiamo ottenuto le lettere inviate all'autorità per le ... una persona ha denunciato il fatto che il commentatore Terry Bradshaw avrebbe fatto body shaming all'...
6 Top super originali dello scicchissimo Brand italiano ACT N°1 Stylosophy
Body found in smoke-filled apartment in Surrey, RCMP investigatingMounties have been called to an apartment building in Surrey after firefighters discovered a deceased person while responding to a fire there Saturday morning.
Body ActSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Body Act