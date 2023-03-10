ASUS full tower ROG Hyperion GR701GRID Legends' disponibile in streaming su GeForce NOWE3 2023: aperte le registrazioni per mediaTrust - consigli per una postura corretta al ComputerGuerra Ucraina, Zelensky : una notte difficileUnione Europea : cambiare trattato di DublinoPapa Francesco: Migranti meritano attenzioneWorld of Warcraft: novità per Dragonflight con Braci di Neltharion ...Labirinto delle Memorie di Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG disponibileDemo gratuita per Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost DemonUltime Blog

Xinhua Silk Road: Global poetry and prose competition awards ceremony held in E. China to commemorate Laozi (Di venerdì 10 marzo 2023) BEIJING, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/

The awards ceremony of Global poetry and prose competition was held on March 2 in Guoyang county of Bozhou city, east China'sAnhui province, the birthplace of Chinese sage Laozi. Laozi, who was born in 571 B.C., is one of the most prominent ancient Chinese philosophers, thinkers, writers and historians. He is the founder of Taoism and the author of Tao Te Ching. As a part of a series of memorial events for Laozi, marking his 2594th birth anniversary, the event included sections such as the awards ceremony, art performance, a forum and a field trip. Zheng Qin, an official of Guoyang county government, addressed at the ...
BEIJING, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The awards ceremony of global poetry and prose competition was held on March 2 in Guoyang county of Bozhou city, east China'sAnhui province, the birthplace of C ...

