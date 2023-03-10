Xinhua Silk Road: Global poetry and prose competition awards ceremony held in E. China to commemorate Laozi (Di venerdì 10 marzo 2023) BEIJING, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/
The awards ceremony of Global poetry and prose competition was held on March 2 in Guoyang county of Bozhou city, east China'sAnhui province, the birthplace of Chinese sage Laozi. Laozi, who was born in 571 B.C., is one of the most prominent ancient Chinese philosophers, thinkers, writers and historians. He is the founder of Taoism and the author of Tao Te Ching. As a part of a series of memorial events for Laozi, marking his 2594th birth anniversary, the event included sections such as the awards ceremony, art performance, a forum and a field trip. Zheng Qin, an official of Guoyang county government, addressed at the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
