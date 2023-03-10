GTA Online - LOS SANTOS DRUG WARS: ULTIMA DOSE IN ARRIVOPeaky Blinders: The King’s Ransom arriva in VR su PICO 4TERZO DLC PER DORAEMON STORY OF SEASONS F.G.KGuida per la vendita dell'Apple WatchGTA Online: nuova Karin Hotring Everon disponibile Oggi è il MAR10 DAYDC Justice League: Caos Cosmico è ora disponibileNACONCONNECT 2023: UN'EDIZIONE RICCA DI GAMEPLAYStrage in chiesa ad Amburgo : almeno sette i mortiPapa Francesco si dimetterà se la mente si annebbieràUltime Blog

Travelport Acquires Deem | Furthering its Investment in Modern Retailing and Corporate Travel

Travelport Acquires

Travelport Acquires Deem, Furthering its Investment in Modern Retailing and Corporate Travel (Di venerdì 10 marzo 2023) - LANGLEY, United Kingdom, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 Travelport, a global technology company that powers Travel bookings for hundreds of thousands of Travel suppliers worldwide, today announced the acquisition of Deem, a leading Corporate Travel management platform. Since launching the company's next-generation marketplace, Travelport+, Travelport has continued its Investment in innovation, with the acquisition of Deem being the latest example. "The game-changing acquisition of Deem by Travelport will fulfill a growing, post-pandemic need for a tight, fully-integrated Corporate tool that will ...
Travelport acquires travel tech platform Deem

Travel technology company Travelport has acquired Deem, provider of the Etta online booking tool, from Enterprise Holdings for an undisclosed sum.
