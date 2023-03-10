TagsDinamo Californiano con il sogno del basket legato alle gesta di Kobe Bryant, idolo assoluto dell'infanzia. Ha buttato giù le montagne per riuscire ad essere presente alla parata del titolo dei ......We define Adjusted Net Income as net income (loss) adjusted for amortization of acquired... legal settlement costs deemed by management to be outsidenormal course of business, and other ...Financial Outlook CrowdStrike is providingfollowing guidance forfirst quarter of fiscal ... amortization expense of acquiredassets, including purchased patents, amortization of ...

The Intangible Tiscali

TagsDinamo Californiano con il sogno del basket legato alle gesta di Kobe Bryant, idolo assoluto dell’infanzia. Ha buttato giù le montagne ...Singapore joins four other Asean nations in bid to inscribe the kebaya on Unesco’s Intangible Cultural Heritage List. Read more at straitstimes.com.