Taya Valkyrie si libera da Impact | per lei debutto imminente in AEW o WWE

Taya Valkyrie lascia IMPACT Wrestling, andrà in AEW/WWE The Shield Of Wrestling

Taya Valkyrie has reportedly finished up her dates with Impact Wrestling. It is believed that she is now set to sign a deal elsewhere.Taya Valkyrie has finished up with Impact Wrestling. Pwinsider.com reports her last date for the promotion was on March 2nd at the TV tapings in Las Vegas. It’s worth pointing out that AEW TBS ...