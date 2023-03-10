Taya Valkyrie si libera da Impact, per lei debutto imminente in AEW o WWE (Di venerdì 10 marzo 2023) L’ultima edizione Wrestling Observer Newsletter riporta che Taya Valkyrie potrebbe essere destinata alla AEW o alla WWE. Qualunque sia la sua prossima destinazione, dovrebbe essere resa nota entro un breve periodo di tempo. Meltzer ha scritto che Taya Valkyrie ha terminato la sua collaborazione con Impact Wrestling e che non è impegnata con la MLW per molto tempo: “La Valkyrie ha chiuso con Impact e ha lavorato con entrambe le compagnie, Impact e MLW, e occasionalmente con la AAA, dove detiene ancora il titolo di Reina de Reinas. Non si è impegnata con la MLW per molto tempo. Probabilmente andrà alla AEW o alla WWE e la scelta dovrebbe essere chiarita entro breve tempo“. Le Death Dollz (Valkyrie e Jessicka) difenderanno i ...Leggi su zonawrestling
