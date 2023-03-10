IL TV LG OLED C3 IN PREORDINE SU LG ONLINEWILD HEARTS - primo aggiornamento di marzoIl DLC della nuova modalità Arena di PAW Patrol: Gran Premio è ora ...Destiny 2: la nuova incursione La radice degli incubi debutta oggiGTA Online - LOS SANTOS DRUG WARS: ULTIMA DOSE IN ARRIVOPeaky Blinders: The King’s Ransom arriva in VR su PICO 4TERZO DLC PER DORAEMON STORY OF SEASONS F.G.KGuida per la vendita dell'Apple WatchGTA Online: nuova Karin Hotring Everon disponibile Oggi è il MAR10 DAYUltime Blog

Taya Valkyrie si libera da Impact | per lei debutto imminente in AEW o WWE

Taya Valkyrie

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

zazoom
Commenta
Taya Valkyrie si libera da Impact, per lei debutto imminente in AEW o WWE (Di venerdì 10 marzo 2023) L’ultima edizione Wrestling Observer Newsletter riporta che Taya Valkyrie potrebbe essere destinata alla AEW o alla WWE. Qualunque sia la sua prossima destinazione, dovrebbe essere resa nota entro un breve periodo di tempo. Meltzer ha scritto che Taya Valkyrie ha terminato la sua collaborazione con Impact Wrestling e che non è impegnata con la MLW per molto tempo: “La Valkyrie ha chiuso con Impact e ha lavorato con entrambe le compagnie, Impact e MLW, e occasionalmente con la AAA, dove detiene ancora il titolo di Reina de Reinas. Non si è impegnata con la MLW per molto tempo. Probabilmente andrà alla AEW o alla WWE e la scelta dovrebbe essere chiarita entro breve tempo“. Le Death Dollz (Valkyrie e Jessicka) difenderanno i ...
Leggi su zonawrestling

twitter Vai agli ultimi Twett sull'argomento... gioda89 : RT @donnetralecorde: Taya Valkyrie ha girato gli ultimi contenuti per IMPACT Wrestling ed è pronta a sbarcare in una nuova compagnia #Taya… - donnetralecorde : Taya Valkyrie ha girato gli ultimi contenuti per IMPACT Wrestling ed è pronta a sbarcare in una nuova compagnia… - TSOWrestling : Jade Cargill aspetta un'avversaria dal Canada... #TSOW // #TSOS -

Taya Valkyrie lascia IMPACT Wrestling, andrà in AEW/WWE  The Shield Of Wrestling

Taya Valkyrie Officially Done With Impact Wrestling

Taya Valkyrie has reportedly finished up her dates with Impact Wrestling. It is believed that she is now set to sign a deal elsewhere.

Impact Wrestling Star Finishes Up With The Company

Taya Valkyrie has finished up with Impact Wrestling. Pwinsider.com reports her last date for the promotion was on March 2nd at the TV tapings in Las Vegas. It’s worth pointing out that AEW TBS ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Taya Valkyrie
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Taya Valkyrie Taya Valkyrie libera Impact debutto