Sunset in the Castle degustando il FVG. BENNY BENASSI e SAMUEL al Castello di Susans (Di venerdì 10 marzo 2023) Dopo il successo della scorsa edizione, che ha visto protagonista il grande Bob Sinclar, torna un evento entrato nel cuore del pubblico del Friuli Venezia Giulia e non solo, Sunset in the Castledegustando il FVG, happening che unisce il meglio della musica internazionale, la migliore gastronomia made in Friuli Venezia Giulia e una venue da sogno quale quella del Castello di Susans. Annunciati oggi i grandi ospiti musicali della terza edizione, in programma venerdì 2 giugno 2023, che si alterneranno in un doppio set musicale di livello internazionale. Star assoluta sarà il dj e produttore discografico italiano, amato in tutto il mondo, BENNY BENASSI, che farà ballare il pubblico all’ora del tramonto. L’evento sarà invece aperto da un altro big della musica ...
Benny Benassi e Samuel dei Subsonica in concerto in Friuli

- - > Torna Sunset in the Castle. Dopo il successo della scorsa edizione, che ha visto protagonista il grande Bob Sinclar, torna un evento entrato nel cuore del pubblico del Friuli Venezia Giulia e non solo, ...

Sunset in the Castle, a Susans si balla con la musica di Benny ...  UdineToday

Sunset in the Castle degustando il FVG. BENNY BENASSI e SAMUEL al Castello di Susans

La terza edizione di Sunset in the Castle – Degustando il FVG anticipa il 63° Festival di Majano, che vede già annunciati i concerti del rapper Salmo (22 luglio) la notte balkan con il grande Goran ...

