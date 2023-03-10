Sunset in the Castle degustando il FVG. BENNY BENASSI e SAMUEL al Castello di Susans

(Di venerdì 10 marzo 2023) Dopo il successo della scorsa edizione, che ha visto protagonista il grande Bob Sinclar, torna un evento entrato nel cuore del pubblico del Friuli Venezia Giulia e non solo,in theil FVG, happening che unisce il meglio della musica internazionale, la migliore gastronomia made in Friuli Venezia Giulia e una venue da sogno quale quella deldi. Annunciati oggi i grandi ospiti musicali della terza edizione, in programma venerdì 2 giugno 2023, che si alterneranno in un doppio set musicale di livello internazionale. Star assoluta sarà il dj e produttore discografico italiano, amato in tutto il mondo,, che farà ballare il pubblico all’ora del tramonto. L’evento sarà invece aperto da un altro big della musica ...

Vai agli ultimi Twett sull'argomento... FriuliVenetoInf : Torna SUNSET IN THE CASTLE – DEGUSTANDO IL FVG, al Castello di Susans la star mondiale BENNY BENASSI e il dj set di… - turismoeventi : Torna SUNSET IN THE CASTLE – DEGUSTANDO IL FVG, al Castello di Susans la star mondiale BENNY BENASSI e il dj set di… - JoBiddle3 : Lava in the sky , ,#sunset - taehyunglxver : io ho visto I told sunset about you tempo fa, e dovrei vedere I promised you the moon, ma me la faccio sotto perché… - simonmp1 : RT @cecchi_giovanna: Nelle grandi crisi, il cuore si spezza o si indurisce. Honoré de Balzac Kuluta. Mountains before the sunset., 1936… -

- - > TornainCastle. Dopo il successo della scorsa edizione, che ha visto protagonista il grande Bob Sinclar, torna un evento entrato nel cuore del pubblico del Friuli Venezia Giulia e non solo, ...'Our decision toJaxx Liberty will allow us to carry outmission more effectively, while utilizing Jaxx Liberty infrastructure asfoundation for Andiami.' Normal operations for Jaxx ......Spacelines fromFar Out Spelunky 2 Spiderheck Starbound Stardew Valley State of Decay 2 State of Decay Stellaris Console Edition Stranded Deep Street Fighter 30 Anniversary Subnautica...

Sunset in the Castle, a Susans si balla con la musica di Benny ... UdineToday

La terza edizione di Sunset in the Castle – Degustando il FVG anticipa il 63° Festival di Majano, che vede già annunciati i concerti del rapper Salmo (22 luglio) la notte balkan con il grande Goran ...Advocates of the so-called 15-Minute City should spend more time in New York. In some respects, the idea, which in recent years has gotten increasing traction among city planners and well-meaning ...