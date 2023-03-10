SOFAR Expands Contribution to Poland Net-zero Future with Latest Product Portfolio at ENEX 2023 (Di venerdì 10 marzo 2023) - KIELCE, Poland, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/
SOFAR, the global leading supplier of PV & ESS solutions, introduces Latest innovations across renewable segments from residential, C&I to utility at ENEX, aiming to further expanding its influence in Polish solar market. Ever since SOFAR first entered the Polish market in 2014, it has been one of the most popular inverter manufacturers known to local customers. By virtue of its outstanding Product performance, SOFAR was awarded TOP Brand PV Inverter in Poland by EuPD. To provide better experience, SOFAR has set up a local branch office with professional team members responsible for timely service. Earlier this year, SOFAR ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
