SOFAR Expands Contribution to Poland Net-zero Future with Latest Product Portfolio at ENEX 2023

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 10 marzo 2023) - KIELCE,, March 10,/PRNewswire/, the global leading supplier of PV & ESS solutions, introducesinnovations across renewable segments from residential, C&I to utility at, aiming to further expanding its influence in Polish solar market. Ever sincefirst entered the Polish market in 2014, it has been one of the most popular inverter manufacturers known to local customers. By virtue of its outstandingperformance,was awarded TOP Brand PV Inverter inby EuPD. To provide better experience,has set up a local branch officeprofessional team members responsible for timely service. Earlier this year,...