RISULTATI | NJPW “New Japan Cup 2023” 10 03 2023 Day 4

RISULTATI NJPW

RISULTATI: NJPW “New Japan Cup 2023” 10.03.2023 (Day 4) (Di venerdì 10 marzo 2023) I RISULTATI della quarta giornata dello storico Torneo NJPW andata in scena a Kofu, Yamanashi: NJPW New Japan Cup 2023 – Day 4Venerdì 10 Marzo – Kofu, Yamanashi (Japan) Tag Team MatchHouse Of Torture (SHO & Yujiro Takahashi) battono TMDK (Kosei Fujita & Zack Sabre Jr.) (7:42)Just 4 Guys (Taichi & Yoshinobu Kanemaru) battono House Of Torture (Dick Togo & EVIL) (4:06) Eight Man Tag Team MatchBULLET CLUB (Chase Owens, David Finlay, El Phantasmo & KENTA) battono Strong Style (El Desperado, Minoru Suzuki & Ren Narita) & Ryusuke Taguchi (12:05)United Empire (Great-O-Khan, Jeff Cobb, Mark Davis & Will Ospreay) battono CHAOS (Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano) & Tomoaki Honma (11:04)CHAOS (Lio Rush & YOH), ...
