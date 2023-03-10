ASUS full tower ROG Hyperion GR701GRID Legends' disponibile in streaming su GeForce NOWE3 2023: aperte le registrazioni per mediaTrust - consigli per una postura corretta al ComputerGuerra Ucraina, Zelensky : una notte difficileUnione Europea : cambiare trattato di DublinoPapa Francesco: Migranti meritano attenzioneWorld of Warcraft: novità per Dragonflight con Braci di Neltharion ...Labirinto delle Memorie di Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG disponibileDemo gratuita per Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost DemonUltime Blog

Digital Solutions Provider Tianyu Eyes European Payments Market in 2023 (Di venerdì 10 marzo 2023) DUSSELDORF, Germany, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 Tianyu Information (300205.SZ), one of the world's largest manufacturers of smart payment terminals, aims to grow its presence in the European Market following the company's successful participation in the world's leading retail trade fair, EuroShop, that took place between February 26 and March 2 in Dusseldorf, Germany. "We are pleased to meet our partners at the exhibition and discuss our business plans for 2023 in Europe, as well as other regions such as Asia Pacific, MEA, North America, and Latin America," said David Liu, VP of International Business Division at Tianyu. "Through our extensive network of regional service centers and global Marketing channels, we are confident to provide excellent value and ...
About Tianyu Information Tianyu Information ( www.whty.com ) is a leading technology company providing comprehensive digital solutions, from fintech to smart devices, IoT, and data security. With 20+ ...

