Berrettini-Daniel stanotte in tv | orario | canale e diretta streaming Masters 1000 Indian Wells 2023

Berrettini Daniel

Berrettini-Daniel stanotte in tv: orario, canale e diretta streaming Masters 1000 Indian Wells 2023 (Di venerdì 10 marzo 2023) Matteo Berrettini se la vedrà contro Taro Daniel nel secondo turno del Masters 1000 di Indian Wells 2023 (cemento outdoor). Il romano, testa di serie numero venti nel deserto californiano, ha potuto beneficiare di un bye all’esordio. Il giapponese, invece, ha già disputato ben tre partite. Dopo aver superato le qualificazioni, infatti, al primo turno ha sconfitto abbastanza agevolmente il solido spagnolo Roberto Carballes Baena. A partire largamente favorito sarà il campione azzurro secondo le quote dei bookmakers. Il bilancio dei precedenti sorride a Berrettini, che si trova in vantaggio per 3-1. Il nipponico, tuttavia, in più di un’occasione ha dimostrato di possedere le armi per mettere i bastoni tra le ruote nel gioco dell’italiano. ...
ATP Indian Wells 2023, i precedenti tra Matteo Berrettini e Taro Daniel. Perché è una sfida piena di incognite - Masters 1000 Indian Wells: dove vedere Berrettini-Daniel in TV e in streaming - Pedro Cachin - Alexander Zverev @ 2 - 1.13 Daniil Medvedev - Masters 1000 Indian Wells: dove vedere Berrettini-Daniel in TV e in streaming - Berrettini-Daniel oggi, ATP Indian Wells 2023: orari, dove vederlo in tv, programma, streaming

