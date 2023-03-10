Berrettini-Daniel stanotte in tv | orario | canale e diretta streaming Masters 1000 Indian Wells 2023

(Di venerdì 10 marzo 2023) Matteose la vedrà contro Taronel secondo turno deldi(cemento outdoor). Il romano, testa di serie numero venti nel deserto californiano, ha potuto beneficiare di un bye all’esordio. Il giapponese, invece, ha già disputato ben tre partite. Dopo aver superato le qualificazioni, infatti, al primo turno ha sconfitto abbastanza agevolmente il solido spagnolo Roberto Carballes Baena. A partire largamente favorito sarà il campione azzurro secondo le quote dei bookmakers. Il bilancio dei precedenti sorride a, che si trova in vantaggio per 3-1. Il nipponico, tuttavia, in più di un’occasione ha dimostrato di possedere le armi per mettere i bastoni tra le ruote nel gioco dell’italiano. ...

Wu vs Norrie a seguire - Krejcikova vs (WC) Yastremska a seguire - (15) Kvitova vs (WC) Mandlik a seguire - (20)vs (Q)a seguire - (6) Rublev vs Lehecka STADIUM 4 Ore 20:00 - ...Venerdì esordio dicontro Taroe secondo match per Camila Giorgi che chiuderà il programma dello Stadium 1 contro la testa di serie n. 3 Jessica Pegula. Il tabellone maschile US ...L'altro italiano impegnato nella giornata è Matteo, che è programmato sullo Stadium 3 non prima delle 17 locali (le 02 in Italia) contro il giapponese Taro. Qui sotto il programma ...

Nella notte tra venerdì 10 e sabato 11 marzo, Matteo Berrettini farà il suo ritorno in campo. Dopo il ritiro per un problema al polpaccio nel quarto di finale del torneo di Acapulco (Messico) contro i ...Domani, non prime dalle 02.00 italiane, Matteo Berrettini farà il suo esordio nel Masters1000 di Indian Wells 2023. Sul cemento californiano il romano giocherà contro il giapponese Taro Daniel nell’in ...