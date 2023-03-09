Demo gratuita per Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost DemonStarfield: annuncio data di uscita ufficialeMotorola con Mama Chat: a sostegno delle donne Xiaomi celebra la Giornata Internazionale della donnaXbox annuncia Halo Infinite Season 3: Echoes WithinPS5 - disponibile il firmware 7.00SWORD ART ONLINE Last Recollection arriva il 6 ottobre 2023L'Academy in diretta: una notte da Oscar su TwitchOverwatch 2 - oggetti e cosmetici basati su One-Punch ManThe Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story - Disponibile dal 18 aprileUltime Blog

The Flash | il ritorno del Generale Zod ha confuso Michael Shannon | Ma non ero morto ne L' uomo d' acciaio?

The Flash

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a movieplayer©

The Flash, il ritorno del Generale Zod ha confuso Michael Shannon: "Ma non ero morto ne L'uomo d'acciaio?" (Di giovedì 9 marzo 2023) Michael Shannon ha confessato di essersi sentito confuso quando gli è stato chiesto di riprendere il ruolo del perfido Generale Zod in The Flash. Quando Warner Bros. ha bussato alla sua porta per chiedergli di tornare nei panni del Generale Zod in The Flash, Michael Shannon ha ammesso di essere confuso tanto da chiedere "Ma non ero morto ne L'uomo d'acciaio?". Shannon ha rievocato l'incontro col regista di The Flash, Andy Muschietti, durante un'intervista con Looper in cui ha confessato: "Ero un po' confuso. Se ricordo bene, penso di essere morto ne L'uomo d'acciaio. ...
