The Flash, il ritorno del Generale Zod ha confuso Michael Shannon: "Ma non ero morto ne L'uomo d'acciaio?" (Di giovedì 9 marzo 2023) Michael Shannon ha confessato di essersi sentito confuso quando gli è stato chiesto di riprendere il ruolo del perfido Generale Zod in The Flash. Quando Warner Bros. ha bussato alla sua porta per chiedergli di tornare nei panni del Generale Zod in The Flash, Michael Shannon ha ammesso di essere confuso tanto da chiedere "Ma non ero morto ne L'uomo d'acciaio?". Shannon ha rievocato l'incontro col regista di The Flash, Andy Muschietti, durante un'intervista con Looper in cui ha confessato: "Ero un po' confuso. Se ricordo bene, penso di essere morto ne L'uomo d'acciaio. ... Leggi su movieplayer (Di giovedì 9 marzo 2023)ha confessato di essersi sentitoquando gli è stato chiesto di riprendere il ruolo del perfidoZod in The. Quando Warner Bros. ha bussato alla sua porta per chiedergli di tornare nei panni delZod in Theha ammesso di esseretanto da chiedere "Ma non erone L'd'?".ha rievocato l'incontro col regista di The, Andy Muschietti, durante un'intervista con Looper in cui ha confessato: "Ero un po'. Se ricordo bene, penso di esserene L'd'. ...

Vai agli ultimi Twett sull'argomento... DeBelloGalli8 : @Matador1337 anche se vedere Keaton nel trailer di The Flash mi ha gasato parecchio - winterxscarlet : Vedere le foto di Grant che dice addio a the flash mi spezza il cuore. Quella serie era tutta la mia vita, il mio c… - starkbuckzz : RT @bevllisario: grant che posa il costume di the flash oddio io sto piangendo lacrime vere non ce la faccio - GianlucaOdinson : The Flash 9: Grant Gustin appende il costume per l'ultima volta in un commovente video - Matioski : Alle 14:00, nel Matioski Show, parleremo di: - Daredevil Born Again: il Punitore ritorna ufficialmente! - The Flash… -