Servier Announces Partnership with QIAGEN to Develop New mIDH1 Companion Diagnostic Test to Support Servier's Onco-hematology Portfolio

Servier Announces

Servier Announces Partnership with QIAGEN to Develop New mIDH1 Companion Diagnostic Test to Support Servier's Onco-hematology Portfolio (Di giovedì 9 marzo 2023) PARIS, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Servier, a global pharmaceutical group, today announced it has entered into a strategic Partnership with QIAGEN, a leading global provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life, to Develop a Companion Diagnostic Test that detects IDH1 mutations. This Test will be for use with Servier's marketed and investigational targeted treatments in Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML). QIAGEN and Servier are collaborating to Develop a PCR-based Companion
Servier Announces Partnership with QIAGEN to Develop New mIDH1 Companion Diagnostic Test to Support Servier's Onco-hematology Portfolio

Servier, a global pharmaceutical group, today announced it has entered into a strategic partnership with QIAGEN, a leading global provider of Sample

