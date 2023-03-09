Trust - consigli per una postura corretta al ComputerGuerra Ucraina, Zelensky : una notte difficileUnione Europea : cambiare trattato di DublinoPapa Francesco: Migranti meritano attenzioneWorld of Warcraft: novità per Dragonflight con Braci di Neltharion ...Labirinto delle Memorie di Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG disponibileDemo gratuita per Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost DemonStarfield: annuncio data di uscita ufficialeMotorola con Mama Chat: a sostegno delle donne Xiaomi celebra la Giornata Internazionale della donnaUltime Blog

REVEAL GENOMICS®' BREAKTHROUGH TECHNOLOGY ENTERS THE LIQUID BIOPSY FIELD IN ONCOLOGY

REVEAL GENOMICS®' BREAKTHROUGH TECHNOLOGY ENTERS THE LIQUID BIOPSY FIELD IN ONCOLOGY (Di giovedì 9 marzo 2023) BARCELONA, Spain, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/

REVEAL GENOMICS, S.L., a Barcelona-based bioTECHNOLOGY start-up seeking to revolutionize precision ONCOLOGY through biomarker innovation, announced today a new addition to its pipeline consisting of a novel biomarker approach in LIQUID BIOPSY for patients with advanced cancer. The main findings of this development were published in Nature Communications this month, in collaboration with several academic institutions, including the Hospital Clinic/IDIBAPS de Barcelona (Spain), University of Barcelona (Spain), Vall d'Hebrón Institute of ONCOLOGY (Barcelona, Spain), Hospital Universitario 12 de Octubre (Madrid, Spain), the Catalan Institute of ONCOLOGY (Badalona, Spain), and the University of North Carolina (Chapel Hill, ...
