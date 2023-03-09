NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS Strengthens Pharmaceutical Logistics Quality System Globally (Di giovedì 9 marzo 2023) - Compiles "NX-Pharma Global Quality Manual" and Appoints Head of NX-Pharma Global Quality - TOKYO, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/
NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., based in Tokyo, has compiled the NX-Pharma Global Quality Manual, applicable as of Sunday, January 1, 2023, to unify and standardize Pharmaceutical Logistics Quality standards on a global basis. The NIPPON EXPRESS Group has positioned the Pharmaceutical industry as a key industry in its "NIPPON EXPRESS Group Business Plan 2023 - Dynamic Growth -" and is working to strengthen its pharmaceutical logistics business globally. In order to further strengthen its pharmaceutical logistics quality system, the Group has compiled the NX-Pharma Global Quality Manual, which unifies and standardizes pharmaceutical logistics quality standards on a global basis, and has appointed a Head of NX-Pharma Global Quality to oversee the implementation of the manual.
Nippon Express Obtains GDP Certification of Compliance with WHO Standards at 2 Domestic Locations : West Japan Pharmaceutical Center and Kyushu Pharmaceutical Center
Belgian Economic Mission Visits Nippon Express' West Japan Pharmaceutical Center
Nippon Express Europe Conducts Logistics Seminar for Erasmus University Rotterdam in Netherlands
Nippon Express Singapore Receives IATA CEIV Pharma Certification for Changi International Airport FacilityTOKYO, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - - Nippon Express (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. (hereinafter "NX Singapore"), a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., has acquired IATA CEIV Pharma (*) certification for its facility in the Free Trade ...
Nippon Express Obtains GDP Certification of Compliance with WHO Standards at 2 Domestic Locations: West Japan Pharmaceutical Center and ...- Storage and Transport Offered in Two Temperature Ranges, Following East Japan Pharmaceutical Center - TOKYO, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - - Nippon Express Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "Nippon Express"), a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., has acquired Good Distribution Practice (GDP) certification for its West Japan Pharmaceutical ...
