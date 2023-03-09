NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS Strengthens Pharmaceutical Logistics Quality System Globally

(Di giovedì 9 marzo 2023) - Compiles "NX-Pharma GlobalManual" and Appoints Head of NX-Pharma Global- TOKYO, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/, INC., based in Tokyo, has compiled the NX-Pharma GlobalManual, applicable as of Sunday, January 1, 2023, to unify and standardizestandards on a global basis. Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202303013462-O1-7reh962D Image: NX-Pharma GlobalManualhttps://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202303013462/ prw PI2fl yksd5VnD.jpg TheGroup has positioned theindustry as a key industry in its "...

La Columbus tornerà in campo lunedì prossimo ancora in casa dove ospiterà laFidenza già battuta all'andata per 86 - 102. Il tabellino di COLUMBUS CANTÙ - BASKET CERNUSCO 81 - 70TOKYO, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - -(Singapore) Pte. Ltd. (hereinafter "NX Singapore"), a group company ofHOLDINGS, INC., has acquired IATA CEIV Pharma (*) certification for its facility in the Free Trade ...- Storage and Transport Offered in Two Temperature Ranges, Following East Japan Pharmaceutical Center - TOKYO, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - -Co., Ltd. (hereinafter ""), a group company ofHOLDINGS, INC., has acquired Good Distribution Practice (GDP) certification for its West Japan Pharmaceutical ...