“Michelle Possible” | perché Katia Follesa non c’è | una lettera rivela il motivo

Michelle Possible

“Michelle Possible”, perché Katia Follesa non c’è: una lettera rivela il motivo (Di giovedì 9 marzo 2023) L’ultima puntata di Michelle ImPossible si apre con il solito numero musicale, che ha visto la padrona di casa impegnata in una complessa coreografia, che l’ha lasciata senza fiato. Non solo, però, dal momento che Michelle Hunziker ha dovuto dare al pubblico e alla Gialappa’s Band in collegamento una brutta notizia, per usare le sue parole. Katia Follesa non ha preso parte all’atto finale di questa edizione del suo varietà, ma ha scritto una lettera. Ha così avuto inizio un appuntamento davvero speciale, ricco di ospiti d’eccezione, a partire da Pierfrancesco Favino, attore di fama internazionale che ritrova la Hunziker dopo l’esperienza del Festival di Sanremo che hanno condiviso. Spazio sul palco anche per il duo comico Pio e Amedeo, così come il noto conduttore Piero Chiambretti, ...
