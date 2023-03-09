Metanoia and NXP 5G chips power HFCL 5G NR Indoor Small Cell. (Di giovedì 9 marzo 2023) HSINCHU, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Metanoia Communications Inc. ("Metanoia"), in collaboration with NXP® Semiconductors NV. ("NXP"), announces that HFCL has selected Metanoia's 5G-NR RF transceiver, NXP's Layerscape® and Layerscape Access family of processors for HFCL's All-in-One 5G 2T2R Indoor Small Cell to deliver outstanding and reliable 5G Cellular Indoor coverage. Together, the Metanoia RFIC and NXP processors provide exceptional Small form factor and capability for HFCL to deliver over 1 Gbps aggregate throughput, making it ideal for 5G in-building solutions and for Private 5G networks, e.g. hospitality, MDU, campus and more. HFCL is a ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
'64018' (LaPOP), il nuovo album dei MetanoiaQuesto porta i Metanoia a suonare su e giù per lo stivale con più di cento concerti, aprendo anche a Meganoidi, Cosmetic e Cisco, ex leader dei Modena City. Ad aprile 2022 entrano a far parte dell'...
Astella Launch 5G Infrastructure Software Products at Mobile World Congress 2023ASTRI 5G baseband and 5G core network technologies as a foundation of Astella 5G software products and with continuous evolutions. Metanoia low power 2×2 5G RF Sub - 6GHz RF Transceiver, the MT3812, ...
'64018', i Metanoia hanno annunciato l'uscita del nuovo albumI Metanoia faranno il release paty del disco a Roma il 24 febbraio presso l'Alvarado Street, storico locale dell capitale, mentre il 3 marzo terranno un concerto - evento presso la sala teatro ...
“64018”, il nuovo album dei Metanoia Seven Press
